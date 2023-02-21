TRN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.18, changing hands as low as $24.48 per share. Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 13.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.94 per share, with $35.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.55.
