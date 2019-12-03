TRN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.39, changing hands as low as $20.19 per share. Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.03 per share, with $26.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.33.

