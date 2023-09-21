TRN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.39, changing hands as high as $25.50 per share. Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.071 per share, with $31.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.41.
Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
BKBK Insider Buying
BRPM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.