TRMK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.01, changing hands as low as $33.65 per share. Trustmark Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $36.635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.87.

