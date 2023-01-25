TRMK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.08, changing hands as low as $27.83 per share. Trustmark Corp shares are currently trading down about 15.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.67 per share, with $38.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.84.

