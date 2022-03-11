TRMK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.05, changing hands as high as $32.22 per share. Trustmark Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.81 per share, with $36.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.12.

