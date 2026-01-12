TRMB Surges 15% in a Year: How Should You Approach the Stock in 2026?

Trimble TRMB shares have surged 14.7% % in a year, outperforming the Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry’s return of 14.4%. The uptick can be attributed to its expanding portfolio across its segments. Strong growth in its recurring revenue streams, particularly in its AECO and Field Systems segments, with increased customer adoption of its digital solutions and AI-driven innovation, has been noteworthy.



The company’s "Connect & Scale" approach, which focuses on transforming workflows and delivering innovative solutions to global customers, has been a major growth driver. This approach has strengthened its business model and product offerings, particularly in the construction, geospatial and transportation markets.



In the Transportation segment, the Connect & Scale strategy has been instrumental in driving strong momentum. With Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reaching $501 million and growing by 7% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, the segment has demonstrated resilience and profitable growth, despite a challenging freight market. The strategy has unlocked substantial cross-sell and upsell opportunities estimated at $400 million, further enhancing the segment’s potential.

TRMB Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Trimble is benefiting from strong momentum in the Transportation segment, driven by its expanding portfolio. The company recently announced that its state-of-the-art technology will provide crucial data used by the navigation and driver assistance systems in the new Lucid Gravity.



Integration of Trimble RTX and ProPoint Go technology helped Lucid Gravity to become the first EV displaying a resilient-positioning engine in a system that has the capability to enable centimeter-level accuracy even in tunnels, parking garages and dense city centers, where standard GPS often fails. This collaboration increases confidence by delivering a solution that combines satellite data with six-axis inertial sensors to create high accuracy.

TRMB’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Mixed Trend

Trimble’s expanding portfolio across its segments is expected to contribute to the company’s top-line growth.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, Trimble expects revenues to be in the range of $927-$967 million. The company expects non-GAAP earnings to be in the band of 91-99 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 net sales is pegged at $947.6 million, indicating year-over-year decrease of 3.6%. The consensus mark for the fourth quarter of 2025 earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year increase of 7.8%.



For 2025, Trimble expects revenues to be between $3.545 billion and $3.585 billion. The company expects 2025 non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $3.04-$3.12 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 net sales is currently pegged at $3.57 billion, suggesting 3.2% decline from 2024’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.09 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year appreciation of 8.4%.

Trimble Inc. Price and Consensus

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Trimble currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Alcoa AA, Core & Main CNM and OI Glass OI, each of which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Alcoa, Core & Main and OI Glass are currently pegged at 55.4%, 10.4% and 42.6%, respectively. Shares of AA, CNM and OI have surged 74.6%, 9.4% and 50.9%, respectively, in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.