TRMB Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Recurring Revenue Strength

Trimble TRMB reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7% and jumped 29.5% year over year. Revenues of $940 million increased 11.8% year over year and topped the consensus mark by 4%.



The reported quarter reflected continued execution on the company’s connect & scale strategy, supported by a record annualized recurring revenue (ARR) base of $2.43 billion, up 13% on an organic basis.

TRMB’s Top Line Split Shows Software Weight Rising

In the first quarter, subscription and services contributed $628.7 million (67% of revenues) and product revenues added $311.2 million (33% of revenues). The mix underscores the company’s steady shift toward a more recurring profile. Subscription and services increased 10.5% year over year, while product revenues increased 14.6%.



Trimble Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Segment-wise, AECO (Architects, Engineers, Construction, Owners) delivered $391.1 million of revenue, Field Systems generated $409.2 million, and Transportation & Logistics contributed $139.6 million. The portfolio balance helped the company post growth even as management acknowledged a constrained freight market.

Trimble’s AECO Engine Builds on Global Expansion

Trimble’s AECO segment produced 14% organic revenue growth, supported by cross-sell and upsell and the global expansion of Trimble Construction One. Segment ARR reached a record $1.51 billion, also up 14% organically, as the company extended the reach of its construction platform into the Asia Pacific.



Profitability improved meaningfully in AECO. Operating income margin expanded 420 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.5%, reflecting recurring revenue growth and operating expense leverage. Management also highlighted continued progress in bringing ProjectSight to Europe, supporting a broader international go-to-market motion.

TRMB’s Field Systems Demand Stayed Solid in Civil

TRMB’s Field Systems segment posted 12% organic growth in both revenues and ARR. Management cited strength in civil construction, with infrastructure and data center end markets supporting demand, while the segment continued absorbing headwinds from model conversions to recurring revenues.



The company pointed to civil construction and geospatial demand tied to road construction, solar, manufacturing and data center projects. ARR growth was driven by subscription offerings, including WorksPlus machine control, Positioning Services and Trimble Business Center, along with extended warranties.

Trimble’s Transportation Unit Leans Into AI-Led Workflow

Trimble’s Transportation & Logistics segment delivered 7% organic revenue growth and 9% organic ARR growth on an as-adjusted basis. Operating income margin increased 300 bps year over year to 24.2%, as the team worked through stranded costs after the Mobility divestiture.

Management emphasized accelerating AI initiatives across the portfolio. The company noted it is monetizing AI through a mix of license-based and consumption-based models, including autonomous procurement and autonomous quotation in transportation. Trimble also discussed the SketchUp integration with Anthropic’s Claude, positioned as a path to expand the addressable market by converting new users into downstream SketchUp subscriptions.

TRMB’s Q1 Margins Expanded Y/Y

Non-GAAP profitability improved in the quarter, with gross margin at 71%, an expansion of 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $257.7 million, translating to a 27.4% margin, up 150 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income margin was 25.9% versus 23.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Trimble’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

TRMB ended the quarter with $234.1 million in cash and equivalents and total debt of $1.413 billion.



Cash generation remained strong. Free cash flow was $268.6 million compared with $149.0 million in the year-ago period, supported by operating cash flow of $274.7 million and capital expenditures of $6.1 million.



During the quarter, the company repurchased about 4.7 million shares for $316.9 million, with $608 million remaining under its current authorization.

Trimble Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong Start

Trimble raised its 2026 outlook. The company expects revenues of $3.835-$3.915 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $3.47-$3.64 per share. Organic ARR growth is projected at 12%-14%.



The company’s updated 2026 view also indicates a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.9%-28.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.4%-30.0%.



For the second quarter of 2026, Trimble expects revenue of $938-$963 million and non-GAAP earnings of 78-82 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Trimble currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Industrial Product sector that are set to report their quarterly results are Broadwind Energy BWEN, Enersys ENS and EquipmentShare.com EQPT. Each of the three stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Broadwind Energy, Enersys and EquipmentShare.com are set to report their respective quarterly results on May 12, 13, and 20. Year to date, shares of Broadwind Energy and EquipmentShare.com have dropped 30% and 36.4%, respectively, while Enersys has returned 52.7%.

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Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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