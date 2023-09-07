TRMB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.28, changing hands as low as $51.65 per share. Trimble Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.43 per share, with $64.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.88. The TRMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.