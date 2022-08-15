TRMB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.95, changing hands as high as $72.24 per share. Trimble Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.35 per share, with $96.4874 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.64. The TRMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.