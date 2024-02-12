TRMB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.15, changing hands as low as $49.60 per share. Trimble Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRMB's low point in its 52 week range is $39.57 per share, with $56.4378 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.94. The TRMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
