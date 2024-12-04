TrivarX Limited Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TrivarX Limited has announced a change in the securities interests of Director Tony Keating, with the acquisition of 227,272 ordinary shares and 4 million options, reflecting a strategic move approved at their recent AGM. These transactions were part of a compensation package and incentive program, highlighting the company’s alignment of director incentives with shareholder interests.

For further insights into AU:TRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.