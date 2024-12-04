TrivarX Limited Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.
TrivarX Limited has announced a change in the securities interests of Director Tony Keating, with the acquisition of 227,272 ordinary shares and 4 million options, reflecting a strategic move approved at their recent AGM. These transactions were part of a compensation package and incentive program, highlighting the company’s alignment of director incentives with shareholder interests.
