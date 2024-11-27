TrivarX Limited Secures Shareholder Support for Key Resolutions

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including special resolutions related to the replacement of the constitution and approval of a mandate. As a mental health technology company listed on the ASX and OTCQB, TrivarX continues to emphasize innovation in mental health condition detection. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

