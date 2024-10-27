News & Insights

TrivarX Limited Plans New Securities Issue

October 27, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced a new securities issue, including 12 million unlisted options expiring in three years at $0.045 and over 7.8 million fully paid ordinary shares. The proposed issue date is set for November 29, 2024, and aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and growth potential. This strategic move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the burgeoning financial markets.

