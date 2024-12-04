TrivarX Limited: Director’s Significant Share Acquisition

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of its director, David Trimboli, as Seefeld Investments Pty Ltd, linked to Trimboli, acquired over 5 million new securities. This acquisition includes more than a million ordinary shares and 4 million options as part of an incentive package approved at the recent AGM.

