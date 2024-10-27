TrivarX Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 28, 2024, at their office in Mount Lawley, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance, as well as participate online for easier access to meeting documents. The meeting is an essential event for shareholders, impacting their holdings and voting rights.

