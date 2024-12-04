TrivarX Director’s Share Acquisition Boosts Stake

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TrivarX Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect interest of its director, Christopher Ntoumenopoulos, through Sobol Capital Pty Ltd. The director acquired 909,090 ordinary shares and 4,000,000 options, enhancing his holdings as part of an incentive plan approved by members. This move reflects strategic planning and confidence in the company’s future performance, making it noteworthy for investors tracking director activities.

For further insights into AU:TRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.