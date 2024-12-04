TrivarX Director’s Share Acquisition Boosts Stake

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.
TrivarX Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect interest of its director, Christopher Ntoumenopoulos, through Sobol Capital Pty Ltd. The director acquired 909,090 ordinary shares and 4,000,000 options, enhancing his holdings as part of an incentive plan approved by members. This move reflects strategic planning and confidence in the company’s future performance, making it noteworthy for investors tracking director activities.
