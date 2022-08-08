Trivago (TRVG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Trivago TRVG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, suggesting growth of 32.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 1 cent per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. TRVG incurred a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same on one occasion, the average beat being 137.5%.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price and EPS Surprise

Trivago N.V. ADS price-eps-surprise | Trivago N.V. ADS Quote

Key Factors to Note

Trivago’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by increasing travel demand among people in the peak summer season.

Easing global travel restrictions might have created optimism among travelers. This is anticipated to have driven traffic at TRVG’s marketplace in the quarter under review.

Trivago has been performing well in the Americas region so far. This is expected to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Improvement in referral revenues, qualified referrals and revenue per qualified referral might have aided the quarterly performance.

Trivago is consistently focusing on developing new features to enhance users’ experience. This is likely to have supported its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Growing product offerings and rising investments in brand marketing are expected to have continued aiding TRVG’s performance in the quarter under discussion.

However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the global travel industry are expected to have been a concern.

The impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the rising inflation might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Increasing expenses related to sales & marketing and general & administrative are likely to have hurt TRVG’s profitability in the second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trivago this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trivago has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

Advance Auto Parts AAP has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Advance Auto Parts is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAP’s earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, suggesting an increase of 10.3% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.

Box BOX has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

