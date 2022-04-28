Trivago (TRVG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Trivago TRVG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 2.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $135.4 million, suggesting growth of 193.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 2 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The company incurred a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average of 145.8%.

Key Factors to Note

Trivago’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by a continuous recovery in developed Europe and Americas, owing to the increasing travel resiliency of people in these regions.

Improvement in referral revenues, qualified referrals and revenue per qualified referral is expected to have aided the quarterly performance.

Further, optimism regarding the ongoing vaccination drive is anticipated to have driven traffic in its marketplace in the quarter under review.

Growing active partners for the company’s cost per acquisition product is likely to have contributed well to top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Trivago has been growing its focus on developing new features and improving back-end systems to better serve customers in terms of usability, reliability and speed. This is likely to have supported the quarterly performance.

Further, the company’s expanded product offerings and rising investments in brand marketing might have continued aiding TRVG’s performance in the quarter under discussion.

Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the global travel industry are expected to have been a concern for the company.

Weak demand for business travels and city trips is anticipated to have been a headwind in the quarter under review.

Further, labor shortage and increasing expenses related to sales & marketing and general & administrative are likely to have negatively impacted the quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trivago this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Analog Devices is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting an increase of 37.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 3.61% from the prior-year reported figure.

HP HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

HP is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPQ’s earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, which suggests an increase of 13.98% from the prior-year reported figure.

