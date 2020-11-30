Trivago (TRVG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.6% in Session

Trivago N.V. TRVG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 77.9% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Trivago currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price

Trivago N.V. ADS price | Trivago N.V. ADS Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Internet – Services industry is Baidu, Inc. BIDU, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

