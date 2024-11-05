News & Insights

Trivago Strives for Growth Amid Revenue Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

trivago (TRVG) has released an update.

Trivago reported a 7% decline in third-quarter revenue to €146.1 million, impacted by challenges in its performance marketing channels and economic uncertainties. Despite this, the company saw double-digit growth in branded traffic in Europe and other regions, with continued investment in brand marketing. Trivago’s net loss was €15.4 million, influenced by an impairment charge, yet it remains optimistic about returning to top-line growth and achieving break-even Adjusted EBITDA by year-end.

