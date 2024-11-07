Trivago price target lowered to $1.75 from $2.25 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Trivago (TRVG) to $1.75 from $2.25 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said near-term headwinds continued in 3Q, but management is optimistic for a return to top-line growth in 4Q and FY25.
