trivago N.V. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

trivago N.V. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a management webcast on August 6.

Trivago N.V. announced that it will release its second-quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on August 5, 2025, after market close. A management webcast will follow on August 6, 2025, at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT. Interested parties can access the information through the Investor Relations section of trivago's website, where a replay of the call will be available for at least three months. Trivago is a prominent global hotel search and price comparison platform, helping travelers find and book accommodations efficiently and cost-effectively, with access to over 5 million hotels in more than 190 countries.

Potential Positives

trivago N.V. will publicly announce its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, highlighting transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The company will host a webcast for stakeholders, facilitating direct engagement with management and fostering trust with investors.

trivago reinforces its position as a leading global hotel search platform, featuring access to over 5.0 million hotels in more than 190 countries, which underscores its market presence and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings release may imply that previous financial performance is under scrutiny or declining, as it creates anticipation for potentially disappointing results.

Timing of the financial results release after market close may indicate potential volatility or negative expectations from investors ahead of the announcement.

Management's scheduled webcast shortly after the results may suggest that they are preparing to address investor concerns, which could indicate existing negative sentiment about the company's performance.

FAQ

When will trivago announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

trivago will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the trivago Q2 2025 earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast will begin at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT on August 6, 2025.

Where can I access trivago's financial results?

You can access trivago's financial results in the Investor Relations section of their website at https://ir.trivago.com/.

How long will theearnings callreplay be available?

The replay of theearnings callis expected to be available for at least three months.

What services does trivago provide?

trivago is a hotel search and price comparison platform helping travelers find the best places to stay worldwide.

$TRVG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $TRVG stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRVG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRVG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$TRVG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRVG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TRVG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.5 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.5 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $4.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $4.5 on 03/17/2025

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – July 22, 2025



- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 after market close. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT.





These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at



https://ir.trivago.com/.



A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.















About trivago N.V.







trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. When price savvy travelers are searching for a hotel, we want trivago to be the obvious choice. We aim to help travelers find the best place to stay and the best time to go. trivago aims to enable them to book with confidence, saving travelers valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we seek to personalize and simplify the hotel search experience for millions of travelers every month. We provide access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.















Investor Contact:









ir@trivago.com









Media Contact:









naomi.mnyamana@trivago.com













