Trivago NV - ADR (TRVG) Price Target Increased by 278.31% to 6.11

The average one-year price target for Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been revised to 6.11 / share. This is an increase of 278.31% from the prior estimate of 1.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trivago NV - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVG is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.43% to 32,253K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 22,086K shares representing 31.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,878K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 23.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,171K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Metavasi Capital holds 1,012K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 23.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 44.45% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 760K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares, representing a decrease of 195.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 63.64% over the last quarter.

Trivago Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.