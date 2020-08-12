Trivago N.V. (TRVG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.4% in Session

Trivago N.V. TRVG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.64 –$1.94 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen two positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Trivago N.V. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Trivago N.V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price

Trivago N.V. ADS price | Trivago N.V. ADS Quote

Other top-ranked stock in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is Crexendo Inc. CXDO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.