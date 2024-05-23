News & Insights

Trivago N.V. Schedules Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

trivago (TRVG) has released an update.

Trivago N.V., the global hotel search platform, has announced its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 28, 2024, in Amsterdam. Shareholders can access meeting details and explanatory notes via the company’s Investor Relations website. Trivago’s platform boasts over 5 million listed accommodations, aiming to enhance the way travelers search and compare hotels and other lodgings.

