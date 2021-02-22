trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 4.8% to US$3.46 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After the downgrade, the twelve analysts covering trivago are now predicting revenues of €325m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 94% to €0.041. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €403m and €0.03 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:TRVG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 22nd 2021

The consensus price target lifted 9.2% to €2.08, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic trivago analyst has a price target of €3.67 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €1.31. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the trivago's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that trivago's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 31% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 15% annually. Not only are trivago's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at trivago. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to this year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of trivago.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple trivago analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.