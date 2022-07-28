Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed the most recent trading day at $1.49, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Trivago N.V. ADS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Trivago N.V. ADS to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $152.55 million, up 32.62% from the year-ago period.

TRVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $585.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.67% and +36.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.7% lower. Trivago N.V. ADS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Trivago N.V. ADS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.23, so we one might conclude that Trivago N.V. ADS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

