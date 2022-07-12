Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed at $1.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Trivago N.V. ADS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Trivago N.V. ADS is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $152.55 million, up 32.62% from the prior-year quarter.

TRVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $585.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.67% and +36.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.7% lower. Trivago N.V. ADS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.33.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.