Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed at $1.78, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Trivago N.V. ADS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $153.04 million, up 33.04% from the year-ago period.

TRVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $589.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +36.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.35% lower within the past month. Trivago N.V. ADS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Trivago N.V. ADS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.55, so we one might conclude that Trivago N.V. ADS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TRVG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

