Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed at $1.52, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Trivago N.V. ADS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Trivago N.V. ADS to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $152.55 million, up 32.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $585.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +66.67% and +36.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.7% lower. Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Trivago N.V. ADS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TRVG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.