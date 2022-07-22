Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed at $1.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.95% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Trivago N.V. ADS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Trivago N.V. ADS is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $152.55 million, up 32.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $585.59 million, which would represent changes of +66.67% and +36.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.7% lower within the past month. Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Trivago N.V. ADS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.4, so we one might conclude that Trivago N.V. ADS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TRVG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

