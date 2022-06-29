Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed at $1.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Trivago N.V. ADS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Trivago N.V. ADS is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $152.79 million, up 32.83% from the prior-year quarter.

TRVG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $590.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100% and +37.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Trivago N.V. ADS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Trivago N.V. ADS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.71.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

