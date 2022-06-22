Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) closed at $1.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Trivago N.V. ADS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Trivago N.V. ADS is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $153.04 million, up 33.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $589.06 million, which would represent changes of +100% and +36.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Trivago N.V. ADS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Trivago N.V. ADS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Trivago N.V. ADS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.24.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TRVG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

