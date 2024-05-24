News & Insights

Stocks

Triumph New Energy Sets Key AGM Agenda

May 24, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 25, 2024, where it will discuss and seek approval for critical company matters including amendments to its Articles of Association, annual reports, profit distribution for 2023, and appointing a new independent non-executive director. The AGM will also review the company’s financial plans for 2024 and reappoint its auditor with a proposed fee of RMB1.6 million. Shareholders will be empowered to vote on these significant decisions that will shape the company’s future.

For further insights into HK:1108 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.