Triumph New Energy Sets Key AGM Agenda

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 25, 2024, where it will discuss and seek approval for critical company matters including amendments to its Articles of Association, annual reports, profit distribution for 2023, and appointing a new independent non-executive director. The AGM will also review the company’s financial plans for 2024 and reappoint its auditor with a proposed fee of RMB1.6 million. Shareholders will be empowered to vote on these significant decisions that will shape the company’s future.

For further insights into HK:1108 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.