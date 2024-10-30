News & Insights

Triumph New Energy Secures Key Training Contract

October 30, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company has entered a contract with International Engineering to provide personnel training and production services for the Fengyang Conch Photovoltaic Integration Phase I Project. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction due to the relationship with the controlling shareholder, but it is exempt from requiring independent shareholders’ approval. This move could signal potential growth opportunities for Triumph New Energy in the renewable energy sector.

