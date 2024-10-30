News & Insights

Triumph New Energy Proposes Governance Enhancements

October 30, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited is set to propose significant amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedure to enhance governance and operational standards. These changes are aligned with the newly revised Company Law of the People’s Republic of China and will be presented for shareholder approval at the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting. If approved, the amendments will undergo necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

