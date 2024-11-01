News & Insights

Triumph New Energy Faces Regulatory Action in China

November 01, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company, formerly Luoyang Glass Company, has received a regulatory notice from the Henan Regulatory Bureau due to accounting and insider information management issues. Key executives are held responsible for these discrepancies, prompting measures for correction and warning letters. The company is required to improve its regulatory compliance and submit a rectification report within 30 days.

