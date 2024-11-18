News & Insights

Triumph New Energy Appoints New Board Secretary

November 18, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company has appointed Mr. Chen Hongzhao as the new secretary to the Board, effective November 18, 2024, following the resignation of Ms. Wang. Mr. Chen, a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the glass and aluminum industries, brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. This appointment marks a strategic move for the company as it continues to strengthen its leadership team.

