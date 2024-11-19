News & Insights

Triumph New Energy Announces Key Amendments Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting set for December 11 in Luoyang, China. Key agenda items include proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and various procedural rules. Investors may find these changes significant as they could impact the company’s governance and operational strategies.

