Triumph New Energy Announces Key Amendments Meeting

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting set for December 11 in Luoyang, China. Key agenda items include proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and various procedural rules. Investors may find these changes significant as they could impact the company’s governance and operational strategies.

For further insights into HK:1108 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.