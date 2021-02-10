Triumph Group To Sell Red Oak, Texas Operations To Arlington Capital

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) said that it agreed to sell its Red Oak, Texas operations to Arlington Capital Partners. The sale includes the Red Oakfacility, together with its thermoplastic engineering capabilities.

Arlington Capital Partners will combine the Red Oak business with the composites facilities it is separately acquiring from Triumph pursuant to a previously announced agreement.

The Red Oak site specializes in the manufacture of large, complex composite and metallic structures such as wing, empennage, and fuselage assemblies. The operations cover about 1.0 million square feet of factory space and employ about 400 people.

Both the Red Oak and previously announced composites transactions are expected to close in Triumph's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

