Triumph Group To Sell Composites Operations To Arlington Capital Partners

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) said Monday that it agreed to sell its composites operations to Arlington Capital Partners. The sale includes the Triumph Aerospace Structures composites locations in Milledgeville, Georgia and Rayong, Thailand.

The operations cover about 800 thousand square feet of factory space and employ approximately 600 people. The composites business provides structural and engine composite fabrications and assemblies across commercial, business jet, and defense platforms.

Triumph expects to close the transaction in second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Upon closing of the deal, the business will retain its management, technical and supporting staff, and will continue operations at the current facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.