Markets
TGI

Triumph Group To Provide Pylon Conversion Actuators Spare Units For Military Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and NAVSUP have entered into an agreement to provide Pylon Conversion Actuators spare units for the V-22 Osprey, a U.S. Navy tiltrotor military aircraft. The units will be manufactured at TRIUMPH Geared Solutions in Park City, Utah.

Pete Gibson, President of TRIUMPH Geared Solutions, said: "We have a long-standing relationship with NAVSUP and look forward to growing this relationship over the coming years."

TRIUMPH Geared Solutions supplies complex geared solutions including design, development, test, manufacture and support of complete transmission and gearbox assemblies as well as complex gears and housing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular