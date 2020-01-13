Triumph Group (TGI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.11, changing hands as low as $23.10 per share. Triumph Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGI's low point in its 52 week range is $13 per share, with $29.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.14.

