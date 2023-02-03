Triumph Group (TGI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI shares slipped 0.2% to reach $12.22 on Feb 2, following the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents by 20%. The bottom line, however, declined 42.9% from 21 cents per share.

Including one-time adjustments, TGI reported GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share for the fiscal third quarter compared with 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Triumph Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Triumph Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Triumph Group, Inc. Quote

Total Sales

Triumph Group’s net sales in the quarter under review were $328.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309 million by 6.5%. The top line also improved 3% from $319.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding divestitures and exited programs, organic sales in the quarter were up 21% year over year, driven by increases in commercial narrow-body production and commercial MRO and partial recovery of military rotorcraft volume.

Operational Highlights

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Triumph Group generated an adjusted operating income of $35.7 million, which increased 8.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The adjusted operating margin of 10.8% expanded 50 basis points from 10.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Interest expenses and others amounted to $36.4 million, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Triumph Group’s backlog was $1.59 billion, up 1.3% on a sequential basis from $1.57 billion.

Segmental Performance

Aerospace Structures: The segment’s sales totaled $43.6 million, down 47.4% from $83 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating income of $5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.



Systems & Support: The segment’s sales improved 20.7% year over year to $285.3 million. The operating income was $43 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2022, TGI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $116.4 million compared with $240.9 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



Its long-term debt (excluding the current portion) amounted to $1.61 billion as of Dec 31, 2022, up from $1.59 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

Net cash outflow from operating activities as of Dec 31, 2022 was $112.3 million compared with a net cash outflow of $170 million in the same year-ago period.

Triumph Group’s capital expenditures were $12.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $15.8 million in the prior year.

Guidance

Triumph Group has updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2023. The company currently anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 48-68 cents, compared with the earlier outlook of 40-60 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 51 cents per share, near the mid-point of the guided range.

TGI now expects to generate net sales in the range of $1.30-$1.35 billion, up from prior guidance of $1.3 billion, in fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.30 billion, in line with the lower end of the company’s guided range.

The company also expects cash used in operations to be in the range of $30-$40 million in fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank

Triumph Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.41 by 5.1%. The bottom line also improved 7.9% year over year.

In the reported quarter, net sales amounted to $19 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.25 billion by 4.1%. The top line rose 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $17.7 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share by 2.4%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 18% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Raytheon Technologies’ fourth-quarter sales of $18,093 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,196 million by 0.6%. The sales figure, however, rose 6% from $17,044 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported its fourth-quarter 2022 EPS of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 per share by 1.4%. Quarterly earnings increased 5.6% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

General Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenues of $10,851 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,674 million by 1.7%. Revenues also improved 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.