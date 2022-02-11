Triumph Group (TGI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. TGI slipped 0.1% to $20.51 on Feb 10, following the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results release.

Triumph Group reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2021) adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 5%. The bottom line also surged a solid 133.3% from 9 cents per share.

Including one-time adjustments, TGI generated a GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share in the fiscal third quarter against a loss of $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

Triumph Group’s net sales in the quarter under review were $319.2 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369 million by 13.4%. The top line declined 25.1% from $425.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Considering the impact of divestitures and sunsetting programs, organic sales in the quarter were down 5% year over year, primarily due to declines in commercial wide-body production, partially offset by increases in commercial narrow-body production.

Triumph Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Triumph Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Triumph Group, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Triumph Group generated adjusted operating income of $32.8 million, which declined 13.7% from the year-ago reported figure. Adjusted operating margin of 10.3% expanded 140 basis points from 8.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Interest expenses and others amounted to $32.3 million, down 28% from the prior-year quarter.

Triumph Group’s backlog was $1.95 billion, up 4% on a sequential basis from $1.94 billion.

Segmental Performance

Aerospace Structures:The segment’s sales totaled $82.9 million, down 48.9% from $162.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating loss of $3.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Systems & Support:The segment’s sales declined 10.5% year over year to $236.3 million. Operating income was $40.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Financial Position

As of Dec 31, 2021, TGI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $206.1 million compared with $589.9 million as of Mar 31, 2021.

Its long-term debt (excluding the current portion) amounted to $1.58 billion as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $1.95 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended Dec 31, 2021, was $169.9 million compared with net cash outflow of $195.9 million in the same period last year.

Triumph Group’s capital expenditures were $15.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared with $18.9 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

Triumph Group updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2022. The company now anticipates generating adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 80-90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 75 cents, which is less than the newly guided range.

TGI now expects net sales of $1.50 billion in fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.55 billion lies above the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Triumph Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Defense Releases

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents by 33.3%. The bottom line also improved from a loss of 18 cents per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hexcel’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of a solid 359.3% from the prior-year figure. For HXL’s 2022 sales, the Zacks Consensus Estimate reflects growth of 17.5% from the prior-year figure.

Boeing BA incurred an adjusted loss of $7.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. Its revenues amounted to $14.79 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.96 billion by 12.8%.

Boeing boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2022 earnings implies an upward revision of 137.3% from the prior-year figure.

Lockheed Martin LMT reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 by 0.1%. Its net sales amounted to $17.73 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Lockheed Martin’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2022 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 17.5%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.