Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sep 30, 2023) adjusted earnings of a cent per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined from earnings of 7 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Including one-time adjustments, TGI reported a GAAP loss of 2 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 against earnings of $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

Triumph Group’s net sales in the quarter under review were $354.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million by 5.7%. The top line improved 15.1% from $307.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding divestitures and exited programs, organic sales in the quarter were up 16% year over year. The rise was driven by increases in commercial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales, an improvement in commercial aftermarket sales and recovering military OEM sales.

Triumph Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Triumph Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Triumph Group, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Triumph Group generated an adjusted operating income of $37.1 million, which increased 22.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Interest expenses and others amounted to $35.9 million, up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Triumph Group’s backlog was $1.82 billion, up 15% from the prior fiscal year-end, primarily on commercial OEM platforms.

Segmental Performance

Interiors: The segment’s sales totaled $35.3 million, up 5.6% from $33.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating loss of $3.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Systems & Support: The segment’s sales improved 16.3% year over year to $318.8 million. The operating income was $54.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Financial Position

As of Sep 30, 2023, TGI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $169.9 million compared with $227.4 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Its long-term debt (excluding the current portion) amounted to $1.66 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, down from $1.69 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

The net cash outflow from operating activities as of Sep 30, 2023 was $95.9 million compared with a net cash outflow of $112.4 million in the year-ago period.

Triumph Group’s capital expenditures were $11 million as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $7.2 million in the prior year.

Guidance

Triumph Group updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2024. It now expects to generate net sales in the band of $1.43-$1.47 billion, up from the previous range of $1.39-$1.43 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, toward the low end of the company’s guided range.

TGI expects cash used in operations in the range of $65-$85 million in fiscal 2024. Free cash flow is anticipated in the band of $40-$55 million for fiscal 2024.

Zacks Rank

Triumph Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, up 50% from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 50%.

Total revenues were $274.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252 million by 9%. Total revenues also increased 20.1% from $228.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII third-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.70 per share increased 7.6% from the $3.44 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 by 9.1%.

Total revenues came in at $2,816 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,728.5 million by 3.2%. The top line increased 7.2% from $2,626 million in the year-ago quarter.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 9.5%. However, the bottom line improved 15.2% from the year-ago earnings of 33 cents per share.

In the third quarter, net sales totaled $420 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $431 million by 2.6%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s $365 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.