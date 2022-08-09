Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents by 33.3%. The bottom line also surged 33.3% from 9 cents per share.

Including one-time adjustments, TGI incurred a GAAP loss of 16 cents per share in the fiscal first quarter compared with a loss of 47 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

Triumph Group’s net sales in the quarter under review were $349.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320 million by 9.2%. The top line, however, declined 11.9% from $396.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding divestitures and exited programs, organic sales in the quarter were up 1% year over year, primarily due to increases in commercial narrow-body production.

Operational Highlights

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Triumph Group generated an adjusted operating income of $32.6 million, which increased 4.2% from the year-ago reported figure. The adjusted operating margin of 9% expanded 100 basis points from 8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Interest expenses and others amounted to $31.9 million, down 17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Triumph Group’s backlog was $1.53 billion, up 7.7% on a sequential basis from $1.42 billion.

Segmental Performance

Aerospace Structures: The segment’s sales totaled $94.8 million, down 31.5% from $138.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating loss of $2.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Systems & Support: The segment’s sales declined 1.5% year over year to $254.6 million. The operating income was $33.2 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2022, TGI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $134.6 million compared with $240.9 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Its long-term debt (excluding the current portion) amounted to $1.59 billion as of Jun 30, 2022, flat with the long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities as of Jun 30, 2022 was $93 million compared with the net cash outflow of $149.5 million in the same period last year.

Triumph Group’s capital expenditures were $3 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $2.1 million in the prior year.

Guidance

Triumph Group provided its financial guidance for fiscal 2023. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 28-48 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, much higher than the guided range.

TGI expects net sales of $1.3 billion in fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues lies in line with the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Triumph Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

