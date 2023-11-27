Triumph Group (TGI) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 13.13

The average one-year price target for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) has been revised to 13.13 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from the latest reported closing price of 10.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.11%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 78,370K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 5,361K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing an increase of 39.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 9.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,077K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,667K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 13.40% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 2,471K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 1.48% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,334K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,543K shares, representing a decrease of 137.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 55.62% over the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

