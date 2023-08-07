Triumph Group (TGI) Beats Q1 Sales Estimates, Reports Loss

Triumph Group, Inc. TGI shares have fallen 1.3% to reach $9.23, following the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 2, 2023.

The company reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2023) adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. The bottom line declined massively from earnings of 12 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Including one-time adjustments, TGI reported a GAAP loss of 19 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

Triumph Group’s net sales in the quarter under review were $327.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324 million by 0.9%. However, the top line declined 6.4% from $349.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding divestitures and exited programs, organic sales in the quarter were up 14% year over year. The rise was driven by increases in commercial OEM sales, an improvement in commercial aftermarket sales and recovering military OEM sales.

Triumph Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Triumph Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Triumph Group, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Triumph Group generated an adjusted operating income of $24.4 million, which decreased 25.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Interest expenses and others amounted to $38.5 million, up 20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Triumph Group’s backlog was $1.74 billion, up 10% from the prior fiscal year-end, primarily on commercial narrowbody platforms.

Segmental Performance

Interiors: The segment’s sales totaled $36.6 million, down 61.4% from $94.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment reported an operating income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Systems & Support: The segment’s sales improved 14.1% year over year to $290.6 million. The operating income was $45.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Financial Position

As of Jun 30, 2023, TGI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $146.3 million compared with $227.4 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Its long-term debt (excluding the current portion) amounted to $1.68 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $1.69 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

The net cash outflow from operating activities as of Jun 30, 2023 was $63.7 million compared with a net cash outflow of $93 million in the year-ago period.

Triumph Group’s capital expenditures were $6.4 million as of Jun 30, 2023 compared with $3 million in the prior year.

Guidance

Triumph Group initiated its financial guidance for fiscal 2024. It expects to generate net sales in the range of $1.39-$1.43 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, toward the high end of the company’s guided range.

TGI expects cash used in operations in the range of $60-$80 million in fiscal 2024. Free cash flow is anticipated in the band of $35-$50 million for fiscal 2024.

Zacks Rank

Triumph Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 by 16.1%. The bottom line also increased 13.2% from $1.59 per share registered a year ago.

Leidos Holdings generated total revenues of $3,810 million in the reported quarter, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,725.7 million by 2.3%. The top line also improved 6% year over year, driven by increased demand across all customer segments, especially for digital modernization, hypersonics and medical examination solutions.

Lockheed Martin LMT reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion in the year-ago quarter.

AAR Corp. AIR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. Earnings surged 15% from the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $553.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5% and increased 16.5% from the $474.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.